Fuel prices in India remain unchanged amid global oil volatility
Despite all the drama in global oil markets thanks to US Israel, and Iran tensions since late February, gasoline and diesel prices in big Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi haven't budged.
Credit goes to Indian Oil Marketing Companies (like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL), who have kept things stable with daily price tweaks, so no surprises at the pump for now.
LPG supply back to normal after brief disruption
The ongoing Middle East disruptions caused a bit of an LPG crunch across several states: households got priority for cooking gas while restaurants and hotels faced tough times.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassured everyone that energy supplies will remain secure, and by March 14, commercial LPG distribution was back on track nationwide as authorities worked to keep things balanced.