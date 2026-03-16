Fuel prices in India remain unchanged amid global oil volatility India Mar 16, 2026

Despite all the drama in global oil markets thanks to US Israel, and Iran tensions since late February, gasoline and diesel prices in big Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi haven't budged.

Credit goes to Indian Oil Marketing Companies (like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL), who have kept things stable with daily price tweaks, so no surprises at the pump for now.