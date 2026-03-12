Fuel prices in India remain unchanged amid global volatility
Despite international crude briefly surging above $115 a barrel, petrol and diesel prices in India stayed unchanged on Tuesday.
Oil marketing companies decided not to pass on the hike, at least for now, giving everyone a bit of a breather at the pump.
How much does fuel cost across the country?
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter.
Mumbai's rates are higher: ₹103.54 per liter for petrol and ₹90.03 per liter for diesel.
Chennai sits at ₹100.93 per liter for petrol and ₹92.48 per liter for diesel, while Kolkata clocks in at ₹105.41 per liter for petrol and ₹92.02 per liter for diesel, all as of March 12, 2026.
Why are prices at pump staying put?
India imports a large share of its crude (more than 80%), so spikes usually push up retail fuel costs and can add to inflationary pressure.
For now, retail prices remain stable, aided by earlier tax reductions and existing supply measures.
What about future price hikes?
Government sources said if crude goes above $130 per barrel, we might see price hikes at the pump too—but for now, unchanged rates mean a welcome break from global price chaos.