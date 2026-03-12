Fuel prices in India remain unchanged amid global volatility

How much does fuel cost across the country?

In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter.

Mumbai's rates are higher: ₹103.54 per liter for petrol and ₹90.03 per liter for diesel.

Chennai sits at ₹100.93 per liter for petrol and ₹92.48 per liter for diesel, while Kolkata clocks in at ₹105.41 per liter for petrol and ₹92.02 per liter for diesel, all as of March 12, 2026.