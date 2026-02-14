Fuel prices in India remain unchanged: Check today's rates

No surprises at the pump today—petrol and diesel prices showed little change in many places. There were no widely reported rate changes by oil companies, a trend that's held since May 2022 after tax cuts.

How much does fuel cost across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/L and diesel is ₹87.62/L.

Mumbai's petrol costs around ₹104/L and diesel is ₹92.15/L.

Kolkata's petrol is ₹103.94/L and diesel is ₹90.76/L, while Chennai offers slightly lower rates with petrol at ₹100.75/L and diesel just above ₹92/L.

Hyderabad has the most expensive petrol and diesel Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46/L and diesel at ₹95.70/L—the priciest among major cities.

On the flip side, Chandigarh has the cheapest diesel at just ₹82.45/L, thanks to local taxes and other regional factors.