Fuel prices in India remain unchanged for nearly 4 years
India
Petrol and diesel prices haven't budged in India since May 2022, even though they're checked daily to match global oil trends and currency shifts.
So, if you're filling up this Thursday, expect the same rates as before.
How have fuel prices fared across cities?
Prices still vary by city: in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62; Mumbai's a bit pricier at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel; Kolkata and Chennai fall somewhere in between.
These differences come down to things like global crude oil prices, how the rupee's doing against other currencies, plus central and state taxes.
Even with all these factors—and some government controls—fuel rates have stayed stable for nearly four years now.