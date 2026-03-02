Fuel prices in India remain unchanged for nearly 4 years

How have fuel prices fared across cities?

Prices still vary by city: in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62; Mumbai's a bit pricier at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel; Kolkata and Chennai fall somewhere in between.

These differences come down to things like global crude oil prices, how the rupee's doing against other currencies, plus central and state taxes.

Even with all these factors—and some government controls—fuel rates have stayed stable for nearly four years now.