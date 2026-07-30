Fuel prices in major Indian cities steady despite crude decline
India
Gasoline and diesel prices across major Indian cities stayed pretty much the same on Thursday, even though global crude oil prices slipped.
In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, fuel costs barely budged.
Brent crude fell to around $87.30 per barrel, and WTI dropped to $83.70, but local prices have remained largely unchanged since July 25.
State oil firms keep rates steady
The fall in oil prices was sparked by crude tankers continuing to move out of the Middle East amid intensifying Middle East clashes.
While this has shaken up global markets, Indian consumers are not seeing any sudden price hikes, thanks to state-run oil companies keeping rates steady for now.