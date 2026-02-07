Fuel prices: Petrol at ₹94.72, diesel at ₹87.62 per liter

Prices vary a lot depending on where you are. Mumbai has petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter. Kolkata 's rates are a bit lower, with petrol at ₹103.94 and diesel at ₹90.76, while Chennai's stand at ₹100.75 for petrol and ₹92.34 for diesel. Bengaluru clocks in with petrol at ₹102.92 and diesel at ₹89.02.

What are the factors driving today's fuel prices?

India buys most of its crude oil from other countries, so global oil rates and the rupee's strength really matter here.

Nearly half of what you pay goes to central excise duty or state VAT, plus there are extra costs like refining and dealer commissions—which explains why pump prices aren't the same everywhere!