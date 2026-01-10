Fuel prices stay put on January 10

In Delhi , petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter. Mumbai drivers pay a lot more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel. Kolkata's rates are ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel), while Chennai sits at ₹100.75 and ₹92.34.

Why the big difference between cities?

Tax rates make all the difference: Hyderabad tops out at ₹107.46 for petrol and ₹95.70 for diesel, while Chandigarh offers some relief at just ₹94.30 (petrol) and ₹82.45 (diesel).

So even though prices didn't change today, drivers in high-tax cities like Mumbai or Hyderabad are still paying over ₹10 more per liter than those in places like Chandigarh—for the exact same fuel quality.