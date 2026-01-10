Fuel prices stay put on January 10
No surprises at the pump today—petrol and diesel prices across India haven't budged, with oil companies keeping things steady.
The final price still depends on local taxes, so what you pay varies by city.
What are the prices right now?
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai drivers pay a lot more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel.
Kolkata's rates are ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel), while Chennai sits at ₹100.75 and ₹92.34.
Why the big difference between cities?
Tax rates make all the difference: Hyderabad tops out at ₹107.46 for petrol and ₹95.70 for diesel, while Chandigarh offers some relief at just ₹94.30 (petrol) and ₹82.45 (diesel).
So even though prices didn't change today, drivers in high-tax cities like Mumbai or Hyderabad are still paying over ₹10 more per liter than those in places like Chandigarh—for the exact same fuel quality.