Maharashtra's bold new plan: Electric water metro to transform Mumbai travel
India
Maharashtra is planning a massive all-electric Mumbai Water Metro—spanning 200 nautical miles with 21 stops.
The network will link city suburbs, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Nariman Point, aiming to serve about 16 million passengers a year and help unclog those packed city roads.
Cleaner, smoother rides for everyone
The water metro starts with hybrid boats and will transition to fully electric ones, making commutes greener and quieter.
Plus, by 2030, expect new metro corridors looping around Mumbai and upgraded suburban trains with AC coaches—all without fare hikes.
It's all part of a push for seamless public transport.