Indian Railways to roll out AI and 52 tech reforms in 2026

Fresh trains and better connections

Alongside these upgrades, Indian Railways is launching new routes.

The first Vande Bharat Express (Sleeper) will start running from Malda Town on January 17, connecting Kamakhya Junction and Howrah Junction.

Plus, six Amrit Bharat Express trains are set to roll out under the Northeast Frontier Railway zone on January 17 and 18—making it easier for people across India to get where they need to go.