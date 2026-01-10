Next Article
Indian Railways to roll out AI and 52 tech reforms in 2026
Big changes are coming to Indian Railways this year. The government just announced a plan for 52 new reforms, focusing on tech upgrades and better safety.
One of the coolest updates: AI will start handling maintenance tasks, and there's a new innovation portal in the works so startups can team up with Railways to make things run smoother.
Fresh trains and better connections
Alongside these upgrades, Indian Railways is launching new routes.
The first Vande Bharat Express (Sleeper) will start running from Malda Town on January 17, connecting Kamakhya Junction and Howrah Junction.
Plus, six Amrit Bharat Express trains are set to roll out under the Northeast Frontier Railway zone on January 17 and 18—making it easier for people across India to get where they need to go.