Fuel prices steady across major Indian cities with regional variations
Fuel prices have remained largely steady across major cities in India.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.
Mumbai and Bengaluru are a bit pricier: petrol costs over ₹110 per liter in both cities, with diesel just under ₹100 per liter.
Centre cuts excise ₹10/l crude-imports +4.7%
To help everyone out, the government cut excise duty by ₹10 per liter, which Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attributed to the Centre's strategy of cutting excise duties and managing domestic fuel supplies.
India also boosted crude oil imports by around 4.7% this October to keep supplies steady despite all the international market ups and downs.