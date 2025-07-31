Next Article
Fuel prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
No changes in fuel prices this Thursday—petrol and diesel rates are holding steady.
In Delhi, you'll pay ₹94.72 per liter for petrol and ₹87.62 for diesel, while Mumbai's prices are a bit higher at ₹104.21 (petrol) and ₹92.15 (diesel).
Prices get updated every morning based on global oil trends and currency shifts.
How are prices determined?
Fuel costs aren't the same everywhere—Chennai's petrol is at ₹100.75 per liter, Kolkata's at ₹103.94, with diesel rates also varying by city.
This is mostly because of local taxes, transport costs, demand-supply swings, and even how strong or weak the rupee is against the dollar—all these factors come together to decide what you pay at the pump.