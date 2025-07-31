Delhi forms special committee to tackle rising dog bites
Delhi's seen a sharp rise in stray dog bites—over 25,000 cases in 2025, which is 40% more than in 2024.
To deal with it, the city's municipal body has created a special committee led by Sunder Singh and Satya Sharma.
Their main focus: speed up sterilization drives, cut through red tape, and team up with more NGOs for quicker results.
Committee's plan of action
The committee wants to handle sterilizations area by area so local issues don't get missed. They're asking for extra backup from the Delhi government and Centre to clear out any bureaucratic hurdles.
With daily reports of dog attacks—especially in places like Dwarka and Rohini—people are understandably anxious, and hospitals are seeing more bite cases among kids and older folks.
The committee promises an update within a month, with their next meeting set for Monday.
