Delhi forms special committee to tackle rising dog bites

Committee's plan of action

The committee wants to handle sterilizations area by area so local issues don't get missed. They're asking for extra backup from the Delhi government and Centre to clear out any bureaucratic hurdles.

With daily reports of dog attacks—especially in places like Dwarka and Rohini—people are understandably anxious, and hospitals are seeing more bite cases among kids and older folks.

The committee promises an update within a month, with their next meeting set for Monday.

