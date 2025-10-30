Next Article
Fuel prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai
India
No surprises at the pump today—petrol and diesel prices are holding steady.
If you're in Delhi, you'll pay ₹94.72 per liter for petrol and ₹87.62 for diesel.
Mumbai folks are seeing higher rates, with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
Why are prices so different across cities?
It's mostly about taxes—both central and state governments add their own charges, making up a big chunk of what you pay.
Plus, global oil prices and how the rupee stacks up against the dollar also play a role, so even if you travel across India, don't be surprised if your fuel bill looks different in each city.