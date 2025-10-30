Mumbai couple loses ₹50.5 lakh to online scam
A retired banker and his wife in Mumbai lost ₹50.5 lakh after cybercriminals pretended to be police officers investigating money laundering.
The scammers kept the couple on a continuous three-day video call, convincing them to transfer their life savings for so-called "financial verification."
This case highlights how digital scams are getting more elaborate and often target vulnerable citizens, including older people.
Two suspects arrested
Mumbai's cyber police managed to recover ₹29.5 lakh from a mule account and arrested two suspects linked to similar frauds across states.
Authorities are urging everyone—especially seniors—to double-check suspicious calls and report any shady activity right away at the 1930 cybercrime helpline.
The investigation is still on to see if more people are involved in this scam network.