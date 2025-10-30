Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade tomorrow in Ekta Nagar

Patel's legacy will be center of attraction

This isn't just another parade—it's about remembering how Patel united 562 princely states into one nation.

Expect dog squads, cavalry and camel units, martial arts demos, and an Indian Air Force air show.

PM Modi will be there to salute BSF heroes awarded for bravery.

And if you're around Ekta Nagar after the parade, Bharat Parv (Nov 1-15) brings music, food fests, and cultural shows celebrating India's diversity—all inspired by Patel's vision of unity.