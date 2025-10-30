Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade tomorrow in Ekta Nagar
On October 31, Ekta Nagar in Gujarat is hosting a massive Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.
Think Republic Day vibes: police and paramilitary teams from across India, colorful regional tableaux, and a big focus on unity—part of the government's push to highlight Patel's role in bringing the country together.
Patel's legacy will be center of attraction
This isn't just another parade—it's about remembering how Patel united 562 princely states into one nation.
Expect dog squads, cavalry and camel units, martial arts demos, and an Indian Air Force air show.
PM Modi will be there to salute BSF heroes awarded for bravery.
And if you're around Ekta Nagar after the parade, Bharat Parv (Nov 1-15) brings music, food fests, and cultural shows celebrating India's diversity—all inspired by Patel's vision of unity.