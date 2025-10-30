Uttarakhand: One dead, 8 missing in boat capsize
A boat carrying about 22 people flipped over in the Kaudiyala river near Bharthapur village on Wednesday evening, leaving one woman dead and eight others missing.
The accident happened around 6pm when strong currents—caused by the opening of a nearby barrage—caused the boat to lose balance and collide with a fallen tree.
Rescue teams managed to save 13 people.
Rescue operations are still underway
The woman who lost her life has been identified as Ramjai from Shravasti district; she was visiting family in Bharthapur.
The missing include locals like Shivnandan and Mihilal.
According to Bharthapur's village head, Iqrar Ansari, the river's strong current made things worse for everyone on board.
Rescue operations are still underway, with police and senior officials at the scene doing everything they can to find those still unaccounted for.