Uttarakhand: One dead, 8 missing in boat capsize

Rescue operations are still underway

The woman who lost her life has been identified as Ramjai from Shravasti district; she was visiting family in Bharthapur.

The missing include locals like Shivnandan and Mihilal.

According to Bharthapur's village head, Iqrar Ansari, the river's strong current made things worse for everyone on board.

Rescue operations are still underway, with police and senior officials at the scene doing everything they can to find those still unaccounted for.