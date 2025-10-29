Wanted to become famous, so killed man: Delhi youth

How police cracked the blind murder case

CCTV footage showed Kishan wandering around drunk before the attack. With no eyewitnesses at first, police called it a blind murder and started digging for clues.

After field inquiries and local tips, they tracked down Amit. During questioning, he described exactly how he committed the crime and even led police to Kishan's wallet and ID cards.

The investigation is still open as police work out final charges in this homicide case.