Wanted to become famous, so killed man: Delhi youth
In Northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, a 20-year-old man named Amit (also known as Pawwa) was arrested for allegedly tying 37-year-old Daya Kishan to a truck and beating him to death with a brick on October 20.
According to police, Amit said he "wanted to do something big to make a name for himself."
Kishan, who was found bleeding near a metro pillar, was declared dead at the hospital.
How police cracked the blind murder case
CCTV footage showed Kishan wandering around drunk before the attack. With no eyewitnesses at first, police called it a blind murder and started digging for clues.
After field inquiries and local tips, they tracked down Amit. During questioning, he described exactly how he committed the crime and even led police to Kishan's wallet and ID cards.
The investigation is still open as police work out final charges in this homicide case.