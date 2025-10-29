Next Article
Operation Sindoor eliminated militants behind Pahalgam attack: Defense Minister
India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared that Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, has taken down many militants behind the violence.
Speaking in Bihar, he called out Pakistan for supporting terrorism and highlighted how India acted swiftly and firmly in response.
Singh credits PM Modi's leadership for strong global stance
Operation Sindoor targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with Singh emphasizing its focus on those responsible.
He also credited PM Modi's leadership for India's strong global stance.
Wrapping up his speech, Singh criticized Bihar's Opposition for "unrealistic promises" and announced that the NDA's new manifesto drops on October 30—promising continued development for the state.