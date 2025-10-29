Next Article
Cyclone Montha: Train cancelations, traffic jams in Telangana
India
Cyclone Montha hit Telangana hard this week, dumping record rainfall and throwing daily life off track.
Some places, like Bheemadevarapalle, saw over 41cm of rain in just one day—while Hyderabad had steady showers that slowed things down across the city.
Flights unaffected; state teams working to clear roads
Flooding led to serious traffic jams and train cancellations—yes, even the Vande Bharat Express was stopped—though flights at Hyderabad's airport kept running as usual.
State teams are working overtime to clear waterlogged roads and get things moving again.
It's a good time to stay updated if you're traveling or commuting around Telangana.