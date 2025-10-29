Next Article
Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh, damages homes, crops
India
Cyclone Montha swept through Andhra Pradesh on October 29, 2025, bringing heavy winds and big waves to the coast.
While officials say there were no deaths, the storm still caused plenty of chaos—uprooting hundreds of coconut trees and other trees and damaging about 69 homes.
Farmers have been told to hold off on harvesting their crops for now.
5,500 acres of crops affected
In Uppada near Kakinada, giant waves wrecked 61 houses (mostly belonging to fisherfolk) and washed out a stretch of road. Over 5,500 acres of crops and dozens of kilometers of roads took a hit too.
People from affected areas have moved into relief camps for safety.
Meanwhile, rescue teams are searching for a fisherman who went missing during the storm near Kakinada port.