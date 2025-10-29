Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh, damages homes, crops India Oct 29, 2025

Cyclone Montha swept through Andhra Pradesh on October 29, 2025, bringing heavy winds and big waves to the coast.

While officials say there were no deaths, the storm still caused plenty of chaos—uprooting hundreds of coconut trees and other trees and damaging about 69 homes.

Farmers have been told to hold off on harvesting their crops for now.