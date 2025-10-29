Next Article
Man convicted in 'honor killing' case dies in road accident
India
Sukhdev Yadav, one of the men convicted for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder, died on Tuesday night after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Two others were hurt and are getting treated at a local hospital. Police are still looking into what happened.
Sukhdev was sentenced to 20 years
Often called Pehalwan, Sukhdev was sentenced to 20 years for helping abduct and kill Nitish Katara—a crime driven by family opposition to Katara's relationship with Bharti Yadav.
After serving his full sentence, he was released from prison in July 2024.
The case is remembered as a major "honor killing" that led to convictions upheld by the Supreme Court in 2016.