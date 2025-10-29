Pune man loses ₹97 lakh to online trading scam

Scammers pushed him to take loans

When his own savings ran low, scammers pushed him to take loans worth ₹55 lakh and later demanded a 20% tax on the fake profits—at which point he realized it was all a con and filed an FIR with cyber crime police.

Investigators have tracked the bank accounts used by the scammers across several states, including Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Authorities say there's been a rise in similar online trading scams around Pune, where fraudsters use fake apps and social media groups despite repeated warnings; police are still investigating this case and others like it.