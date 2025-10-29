Next Article
IGIA to increase passenger capacity to 125 million by 2030
India
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) plans to bump up its annual passenger capacity from 105 million to 125 million by 2029-30.
The airport's CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, says the focus will be on expanding Terminals 1 and 3—no need to replace Terminal 2 just yet.
Major upgrades at Terminal 3
A new Pier E at Terminal 3 will handle about 10 million more passengers each year, and extra aircraft parking bays are coming to ease congestion.
By the end of next year, T3's international capacity jumps by 50% as one domestic section goes global.
With nearly 80 million travelers already in 2024 and numbers expected to cross the 100 million mark soon, these upgrades aim to make flying smoother and keep IGIA ready for India's growing travel scene.