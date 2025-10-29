Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh; 90-year-old woman dead

Thousands displaced, power outages reported

More than 7,000 people had to leave their homes for relief centers, and police rescued several people—including two railway workers—trapped by rising floodwaters.

Over 50 electric substations were flooded, leading to widespread power outages.

Meanwhile, crews are working to clear blocked drains caused by water hyacinth. Local fisherfolk and water user groups have stepped up to help communities recover and keep things running during this tough time.