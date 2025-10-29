Next Article
Telangana man duped of ₹8 lakh in marriage setup
India
A group in Telangana used voice-changing tech to trick M Laxmikant into believing he was talking to a potential bride and her lawyer, promising marriage and repayment if he helped with supposed legal expenses.
Introduced through social media, Laxmikant ended up transferring ₹8 lakh before realizing it was all fake.
Acting quickly on his complaint, Adilabad police tracked down and arrested three suspects within 48 hours, seizing cash and phones used in the scam.
Authorities say these kinds of marriage-related frauds—using fake profiles and manipulated voices—are on the rise, urging everyone to stay alert when dealing with strangers online, especially around money or relationships.