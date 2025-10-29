Jewar airport's license to be issued in mid-November
Jewar Airport (Noida International Airport) is almost ready for takeoff—literally.
The DGCA is finishing up flight checks in late October 2024, and since everything's meeting the mark, the airport should get its official license by early November 2024.
That clears the way for a big launch soon after.
PM Modi likely to inaugurate the airport
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has already invited PM Modi to do the honors at the inauguration, which could happen in the third week of November.
Once licensed, airlines like IndiGo and Akasa Air are expected to set up shop.
If all goes as planned, you could see commercial flights starting from mid-December 2024.
What to expect from the airport
In its first phase, Jewar Airport will handle up to 12 million passengers a year and connect about 10 major Indian cities.
Down the line, it'll scale up to serve around 70 million travelers annually.
This isn't just about new flights—it's set to boost connectivity and bring fresh energy to western Uttar Pradesh's economy.