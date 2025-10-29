Myanmar human trafficking case: Thai authorities sheltering more Indians
On October 20, Myanmar's military raided a notorious cybercrime and human trafficking center called KK Park near the Thai border, freeing over 2,000 workers.
The site was infamous for scams run by Chinese-linked groups and had trapped people from across Asia—including about 500 Indians—by promising fake jobs but forcing them into online fraud under threats and abuse.
Many escaped into Thailand's Mae Sot district during the raid.
Indian officials working with Thai authorities
Indian officials are working with Thai authorities to confirm the identities of those rescued and get their paperwork ready so they can return home soon.
Thailand is currently sheltering these refugees as more keep arriving.
Meanwhile, investigations continue into how local militias and Chinese criminal networks were involved in running these scams.
This raid follows other recent operations by Myanmar authorities targeting cybercrime and human trafficking in the region.