Next Article
India, China hold high-level military talks to maintain border peace
India
India and China just wrapped up a high-level military meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border point, agreeing to keep things peaceful along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
This comes after recent discussions between top leaders and aims to build on progress made since late last year.
Troops still stationed along the LAC
Even though last year's standoff ended, both countries still have about 50,000-60,000 troops each stationed along the LAC.
Alongside these talks, they're working on reopening border trade and encouraging investment—part of ongoing efforts since Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit in August.
Both sides say they'll keep communication open through military and diplomatic channels to maintain stability and peace along the border.