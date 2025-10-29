Carbide guns: AIIMS-Delhi records 1st such firecracker injuries

Eye injuries from these devices ranged from chemical burns

Eye injuries from these devices ranged from chemical burns to serious open globe trauma, sometimes risking permanent vision loss.

Nearly half of those hurt needed emergency surgery, and some were injured in both eyes.

All patients were from Delhi-NCR and neighboring states, with 44% from Delhi-NCR and 56% from neighboring states.

With similar incidents reported elsewhere, doctors and authorities are urging stricter rules on sales and more awareness so celebrations stay safe for everyone.