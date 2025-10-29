Carbide guns: AIIMS-Delhi records 1st such firecracker injuries
This Diwali, AIIMS-Delhi saw a sharp 19% jump in firecracker-related eye injuries, treating 190 cases—its highest yet.
For the first time, 18-20 of these were caused by homemade "carbide guns"—DIY devices made with PVC pipes and calcium carbide that explode loudly but can send plastic shrapnel flying and release toxic fumes.
Eye injuries from these devices ranged from chemical burns to serious open globe trauma, sometimes risking permanent vision loss.
Nearly half of those hurt needed emergency surgery, and some were injured in both eyes.
All patients were from Delhi-NCR and neighboring states, with 44% from Delhi-NCR and 56% from neighboring states.
With similar incidents reported elsewhere, doctors and authorities are urging stricter rules on sales and more awareness so celebrations stay safe for everyone.