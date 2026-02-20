Fuel prices today: Petrol at ₹94.72, diesel at ₹87.62

Where to find the cheapest and costliest fuel in India

Prices aren't the same everywhere: petrol in Delhi is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62, while Mumbai's paying more at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel.

Chennai's petrol rate is in between, while its diesel rate is slightly higher than Mumbai's.

Want quick updates? You can get daily fuel prices sent right to your phone via SMS from Indian Oil, BPCL, or HPCL—super handy if you're budgeting or planning trips!