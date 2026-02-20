Fuel prices today: Petrol at ₹94.72, diesel at ₹87.62
India
No surprises at the pump today—fuel prices across India are holding steady, just like they have since May 2022 thanks to government tax cuts.
Oil companies still check global oil prices and exchange rates every morning, but for now, your wallet gets a break from any sudden changes.
Where to find the cheapest and costliest fuel in India
Prices aren't the same everywhere: petrol in Delhi is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62, while Mumbai's paying more at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel.
Chennai's petrol rate is in between, while its diesel rate is slightly higher than Mumbai's.
Want quick updates? You can get daily fuel prices sent right to your phone via SMS from Indian Oil, BPCL, or HPCL—super handy if you're budgeting or planning trips!