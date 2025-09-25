Next Article
Fuel prices today: Petrol, diesel rates remain unchanged
India
No surprises at the pump—petrol and diesel prices haven't changed, with Oil Marketing Companies keeping rates steady since May 2022 thanks to tax cuts from both central and state governments.
Prices are still updated every morning at 6:00am but so far, nothing new.
Where to fill up
Fuel costs aren't one-size-fits-all.
On September 25, petrol in Delhi is ₹94.72/liter while Mumbai tops out at ₹104.21/liter; diesel ranges from ₹87.62 in Delhi to ₹92.15 in Mumbai.
These differences mostly come down to local taxes and distribution costs—so where you fill up can make a real difference to your wallet.