Fuel prices today: Petrol, diesel rates remain unchanged

Where to fill up

Fuel costs aren't one-size-fits-all.

On September 25, petrol in Delhi is ₹94.72/liter while Mumbai tops out at ₹104.21/liter; diesel ranges from ₹87.62 in Delhi to ₹92.15 in Mumbai.

These differences mostly come down to local taxes and distribution costs—so where you fill up can make a real difference to your wallet.