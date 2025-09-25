Next Article
Maharashtra to Uber, Ola, Rapido: Update fares or lose permits
India
Maharashtra has told Uber, Ola, and Rapido to update their fares as per the new rules announced on September 16—or risk losing their permits.
The companies haven't made the changes yet, so driver unions have pushed officials to step in and enforce the updated rates.
Drivers must get at least 80% of each ride's revenue
The revised fares set a per-km rate of ₹22.72, with base fares starting at ₹28 for hatchbacks, ₹31 for sedans, and ₹34 for premium cars.
Surge pricing is now capped at 1.5x the base fare, and off-peak discounts can go up to 25%.
Importantly, drivers must get at least 80% of each ride's revenue—a big improvement from earlier splits where companies could keep up to 35%.
This move aims to make earnings fairer for drivers while keeping rides transparent for everyone.