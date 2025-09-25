Maharashtra to Uber, Ola, Rapido: Update fares or lose permits

Drivers must get at least 80% of each ride's revenue

The revised fares set a per-km rate of ₹22.72, with base fares starting at ₹28 for hatchbacks, ₹31 for sedans, and ₹34 for premium cars.

Surge pricing is now capped at 1.5x the base fare, and off-peak discounts can go up to 25%.

Importantly, drivers must get at least 80% of each ride's revenue—a big improvement from earlier splits where companies could keep up to 35%.

This move aims to make earnings fairer for drivers while keeping rides transparent for everyone.