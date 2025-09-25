Kolkata's iconic College Street submerged in floodwaters: See pictures
Kolkata just saw its heaviest single-day rainfall since 1986—over 251mm in 24 hours—flooding central and southern neighborhoods like College Street, Park Circus, and Gariahat.
Streets are waterlogged, daily life is on pause, and the iconic College Street book market is submerged.
10 deaths, crores in losses
The floods have led to power cuts, suspended trains, and at least 10 deaths, mostly by electrocution.
Bookstores and street vendors at College Street have lost crores in stock—right before Durga Puja sales season.
With more rain expected into early October, Mayor Firhad Hakim is urging everyone to stay cautious around waterlogged areas as the city works to get back on its feet.
Recovery could take time
Heavy rains are likely to continue for days due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Recovery could take time; officials are working nonstop but warn that risks remain until the water recedes.