Kolkata's iconic College Street submerged in floodwaters: See pictures

10 deaths, crores in losses

The floods have led to power cuts, suspended trains, and at least 10 deaths, mostly by electrocution.

Bookstores and street vendors at College Street have lost crores in stock—right before Durga Puja sales season.

With more rain expected into early October, Mayor Firhad Hakim is urging everyone to stay cautious around waterlogged areas as the city works to get back on its feet.