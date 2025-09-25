Next Article
Punjab to give free wheat seeds to flood-hit farmers
India
After devastating floods hit Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann is stepping in to help farmers bounce back.
The state will give out two lakh quintals of wheat seeds—free of cost—to those who lost crops across five lakh acres.
Worth ₹74 crore, these seeds should help farmers get ready for the next rabi season.
Know about the damages caused by floods
This year's floods have been rough on Punjab, flooding over 2,300 villages and impacting more than two million people.
Sadly, 56 lives were lost and about seven lakh people had to leave their homes.
Schools, colleges, hospitals—even roads and bridges—took a big hit, with total damages estimated at ₹13,800 crore.