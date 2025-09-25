Intel seeks Apple investment amid turnaround efforts
What's the story
Intel is reportedly in talks with Apple for a possible investment. The move is part of Intel's broader strategy to revive its business, which has been struggling in recent years. The discussions between the two tech giants have been early-stage and no deal has been finalized yet, according to Bloomberg. Neither Apple nor Intel has commented on their potential deal as of yet.
Financial maneuvers
Intel shares jump by 6% following report
The news of a possible deal between Intel and Apple has already affected their respective stocks. Intel's shares jumped by 6% while Apple's dipped by 1%. In the last few weeks, Intel has also secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA. The move came after a public spat between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, which ended with the US government acquiring a 10% stake in the company.
Strategic alliance
Potential benefits of an Intel-Apple deal
The exact benefits of an Intel-Apple deal are yet to be seen. One possibility could be that Intel would provide chips for Apple products, if the investment does lead to a revival of their partnership. Such a move could also help Apple demonstrate its commitment to domestic initiatives and strengthen its relationship with the US government.