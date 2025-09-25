The discussions are in early stage

Intel seeks Apple investment amid turnaround efforts

By Mudit Dube 10:09 am Sep 25, 202510:09 am

What's the story

Intel is reportedly in talks with Apple for a possible investment. The move is part of Intel's broader strategy to revive its business, which has been struggling in recent years. The discussions between the two tech giants have been early-stage and no deal has been finalized yet, according to Bloomberg. Neither Apple nor Intel has commented on their potential deal as of yet.