SME IPO watch: Telge Projects to raise ₹27.24cr

Telge Projects is opening its IPO from September 25-29, aiming to raise ₹27.24 crore by offering 25.94 lakh fresh shares at ₹95-105 each. Anchor investors have already picked up 7.33 lakh shares for ₹7.7 crore at the top price.

What do they do? They're an engineering design company working with EPC firms, contractors, and fabricators worldwide—including in the US, UK, Canada, and more—offering services like BIM modeling, structural engineering, drafting, and architecture.

Offerings for retail investors Retail investors need to bid for at least 2,400 shares if they want in.

Shares will list on BSE SME on October 3. The gray market premium is currently zero—so don't expect instant listing gains.

Funds raised will help buy a Pune office, upgrade tech, expand teams in India/US, and cover general expenses.