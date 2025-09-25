Sensex slips to 81,564 points, Nifty settles below 25,050 mark

If you follow markets or invest, it's a reminder that global events—like foreign money moving out or cyberattack headlines—can shake things up at home. While FMCG stocks got a small boost from festive season expectations, auto shares took a hit (Tata Motors dropped over 2% after Jaguar Land Rover's cyberattack news). Even with big names struggling, mid-cap and small-cap stocks managed a slight gain, showing some resilience.

Foreign investors pulling out is the main drag right now—Nifty is down about 3.6% compared to last year. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are booming by over 30%.

High stock prices here and ongoing global uncertainty (think US rate cut hopes and shifting oil prices) mean most investors are playing it safe for now.