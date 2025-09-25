Sensex slips to 81,564 points, Nifty settles below 25,050 mark
Indian stock markets stayed in the red for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with Sensex opening down 151 points at 81,564 and Nifty opening just below 25,050.
Persistent foreign investor selling and worries over US visa restrictions kept investors cautious.
Cyberattack on Tata Motors drags auto shares
If you follow markets or invest, it's a reminder that global events—like foreign money moving out or cyberattack headlines—can shake things up at home.
While FMCG stocks got a small boost from festive season expectations, auto shares took a hit (Tata Motors dropped over 2% after Jaguar Land Rover's cyberattack news).
Even with big names struggling, mid-cap and small-cap stocks managed a slight gain, showing some resilience.
Foreign investors pulling out is the main drag
Foreign investors pulling out is the main drag right now—Nifty is down about 3.6% compared to last year. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are booming by over 30%.
High stock prices here and ongoing global uncertainty (think US rate cut hopes and shifting oil prices) mean most investors are playing it safe for now.