Metro Line 7 breakdown: Services resume after 5-hour halt
A technical glitch during a trial run on Metro Line 9 early Wednesday threw off services on Line 7, leaving thousands stranded during the morning rush between Dahisar East and Aarey.
While the metro operator announced changes by 7:30am many riders said they were left in the dark at stations and had to scramble for other ways to get around.
'No information for passengers'
Services gradually returned to normalcy by noon, and this comes less than 12 hours after another breakdown on Metro 1—so it's no surprise people are frustrated.
Social media was full of complaints about poor communication at stations like Dindoshi.
With more people using the metro every day and new features like the OneTicket app rolling out, these hiccups are a reminder that smooth, reliable rides matter most.