SC gives Centre deadline in Beant Singh murder case
The Supreme Court has set October 15 as the next hearing date for the Centre to present its position on Balwant Singh Rajoana's mercy petition, making it clear that no further adjournments will be allowed.
Rajoana, convicted in 2007 for assassinating Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh back in 1995, has spent almost 30 years in prison—over 18 of those on death row.
The court made it clear they're frustrated with how long this decision is taking.
Rajoana's case raises big questions about justice and rights
This case isn't just about one person—it's tangled up with legal rights, politics, and security concerns.
Justice Vikram Nath's bench questioned why the execution was delayed so long, while Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi pointed out that keeping someone waiting on death row for years goes against basic constitutional rights.
Plus, because Rajoana is linked to a banned group, the government faces pressure to balance justice with keeping peace in Punjab.
The court wants action and clarity—no more waiting around.