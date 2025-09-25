Historic school for blind kids faces closure threat
Delhi's historic Institute for the Blind is at risk of closing after the Directorate of Education ordered its immediate closure following a notice issued on September 20.
The issue? The school doesn't have official recognition because it can't provide certain land documents required by law.
This puts education and housing for 115 visually impaired, low-income students on the line.
The institute has been around since 1939—originally in Lahore, then moved to Delhi after Partition on Gandhi's advice.
It offers free classes up to Class 8 and hostel facilities till Class 12, mainly helping students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Staff say they've applied for an exemption but haven't heard back yet.
Officials say there are safety concerns at the hostel, but the school insists they have valid health certificates and dispute these claims.
The Delhi High Court is reviewing their case now, leaving teachers and students anxious about what comes next.