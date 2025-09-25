Centre seeks SC timeline for death penalty executions
The Indian government has asked the Supreme Court to set a clear timeline for carrying out death sentences, aiming to reduce long waits and uncertainty for everyone involved.
They suggested that executions should happen within seven days after a mercy plea is rejected, saying this would better respect victims' rights and bring more closure.
Changes aimed to clarify and expedite process
The Centre wants curative petitions (the final legal challenge) filed right after review petitions are dismissed, and mercy pleas submitted within a week of the death warrant.
This push follows delays seen in high-profile cases like the 2012 Delhi gangrape, where multiple legal steps stretched out the process.
Officials say these changes are intended to clarify and expedite the process, not to remove any legal remedies, and will help make justice more timely and fair.