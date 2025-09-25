Centre seeks SC timeline for death penalty executions

Changes aimed to clarify and expedite process

The Centre wants curative petitions (the final legal challenge) filed right after review petitions are dismissed, and mercy pleas submitted within a week of the death warrant.

This push follows delays seen in high-profile cases like the 2012 Delhi gangrape, where multiple legal steps stretched out the process.

Officials say these changes are intended to clarify and expedite the process, not to remove any legal remedies, and will help make justice more timely and fair.