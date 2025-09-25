Rihanna welcomes Baby No. 3, a daughter!

Global pop sensation Rihanna (37) and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky (36), have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers. The news was shared by the Diamonds singer on social media on Thursday. The couple is already parents to two sons: RZA (born in 2022) and Riot (born in 2023). Congratulations to the family!

Social media Rocki Irish Mayers was born 2 weeks back Rihanna's post featured two pictures. The first image showed her cradling the newborn in her arms, who was dressed in a pink onesie. The second one highlighted a pair of tiny pink ballet shoes with long satin ribbons. She captioned the post, "Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept 13 2025," the date indicating the little one's birthday.

Name meaning Significance of the baby's name The name Rocki is believed to be a tribute to her father, whose stage name is A$AP Rocky. The middle name Irish means "softness" and may have personal or cultural significance for the couple, although they haven't publicly disclosed its origin. Mayers is the family surname.