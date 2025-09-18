Is Rihanna having a daughter? Here's why fans think so
What's the story
Rihanna, the 37-year-old global pop icon and beauty mogul, is expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky. While she hasn't confirmed the sex of her unborn child, fans are speculating that she may have dropped hints about having a daughter. The speculation was sparked by a recent Instagram post where Rihanna posed for HOMMEGIRLS Volume 14 with her baby bump on display.
Speculation
'My next fashion killa'
In the Instagram post, Rihanna was seen wearing a green plaid shirt and pink cargo shorts, with her baby bump visible. She captioned the photo: "HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa." Fans quickly took to the comments section to speculate that this could be a hint about the sex of her unborn child. One user wrote, "We're getting a babygirl fenty," while another commented, "I hope this means it's giving niecey pooh."
Previous hints
Did Rocky confirm they're having a girl?
The speculation about the sex of Rihanna's third child isn't new. At the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on June 28, Rocky seemingly confirmed they were expecting a girl. When asked by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier if it was the girl he'd been waiting for, Rocky responded with a smile, "It is, man, it is." He then held up a Smurfette toy to the camera and said, "Right here, right here," being playful with his answer.
Personal wishes
Rihanna previously revealed she's always wanted a daughter
At the Los Angeles premiere of the same film, Rihanna told Extra that her two sons, Riot and RZA, are excited about becoming big brothers. "They're delighted," she said. When asked if she wanted a girl or a boy, the Umbrella artist said, "I've always wanted a girl." However, she added, "But God knows best, right? And I love my boys."