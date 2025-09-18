Is Rihanna having a daughter? Here's why fans think so

Rihanna , the 37-year-old global pop icon and beauty mogul, is expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky . While she hasn't confirmed the sex of her unborn child, fans are speculating that she may have dropped hints about having a daughter. The speculation was sparked by a recent Instagram post where Rihanna posed for HOMMEGIRLS Volume 14 with her baby bump on display.

Speculation 'My next fashion killa' In the Instagram post, Rihanna was seen wearing a green plaid shirt and pink cargo shorts, with her baby bump visible. She captioned the photo: "HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa." Fans quickly took to the comments section to speculate that this could be a hint about the sex of her unborn child. One user wrote, "We're getting a babygirl fenty," while another commented, "I hope this means it's giving niecey pooh."

Previous hints Did Rocky confirm they're having a girl? The speculation about the sex of Rihanna's third child isn't new. At the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on June 28, Rocky seemingly confirmed they were expecting a girl. When asked by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier if it was the girl he'd been waiting for, Rocky responded with a smile, "It is, man, it is." He then held up a Smurfette toy to the camera and said, "Right here, right here," being playful with his answer.