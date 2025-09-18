Rajinikanth reveals 'Jailer 2' may release next year

Rajinikanth gives updates on 'Jailer 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:18 pm Sep 18, 2025

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently spotted at an airport, where he revealed that he is currently working on the sequel to his blockbuster film Jailer. The actor shared that he will be in Kerala for a six-day shooting schedule and hinted at a release window for the movie. "I think the film will be completed by June next year, so the release will be after that," he said.