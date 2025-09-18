Rajinikanth reveals 'Jailer 2' may release next year
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth was recently spotted at an airport, where he revealed that he is currently working on the sequel to his blockbuster film Jailer. The actor shared that he will be in Kerala for a six-day shooting schedule and hinted at a release window for the movie. "I think the film will be completed by June next year, so the release will be after that," he said.
Cast details
Cast and characters of 'Jailer 2'
Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. The film will see Rajinikanth reprising his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who'll face an even bigger challenge this time. Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Yogi Babu are set to return from the first part. New faces include SJ Suryah, Anna Rajan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others in important roles.
Cameo roles
Cameo appearances from these actors
The film will also see the return of Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal in cameo roles. Mithun Chakraborty and Nandamuri Balakrishna are also expected to appear in extended cameos. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and the music is by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers officially announced Jailer 2 in January 2025 with a promo featuring Nelson, Ravichander, and Rajinikanth.
Future plans
Rajinikanth to team up with Kamal Haasan after 46 years
Rajinikanth recently confirmed that he will be collaborating with Kamal Haasan after 46 years. The project is backed by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Red Giant Films, though the screenplay and director are yet to be finalized. Although Lokesh Kanagaraj was rumored to direct the film, no official confirmation has been made yet.