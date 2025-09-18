Next Article
'Jolly LLB 3' to release on this date
Entertainment
Get ready for more courtroom chaos—Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi back as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla once again playing the memorable Judge Tripathi.
Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao round out the cast.
What will the story be this time?
This time, Kumar and Warsi face off in court over a heated land dispute tangled up with politicians, builders, and farmers.
Expect sharp legal drama mixed with plenty of laughs—featuring Saurabh Shukla's trademark wit and courtroom antics.
Prepare by watching previous installments
You can stream Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) on JioHotstar while you wait.
Both films feature Saurabh Shukla as the judge, and he is named Judge Tripathi in the third film.