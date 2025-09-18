'Jolly LLB 3' to release on this date Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Get ready for more courtroom chaos—Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi back as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla once again playing the memorable Judge Tripathi.

Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao round out the cast.