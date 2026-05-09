Fuel prices unchanged across India despite West Asia tensions
Fuel prices didn't budge on Saturday, May 9, 2026 across India, despite all the drama in global crude oil markets thanks to tensions in West Asia.
OMCs, or oil marketing companies, still check and update rates every morning at 6am
For now, petrol sits at ₹94.72 per liter in Delhi, ₹104.21 per liter in Mumbai, and ₹107.46 per liter in Hyderabad; diesel ranges from ₹82.45 per liter in Chandigarh to ₹95.70 per liter in Hyderabad.
Premium fuels and commercial LPG up
While regular fuel prices are holding steady, premium options have already gone up: XP100 petrol is now ₹160 per liter and Xtra Green diesel is ₹92.99 per liter.
Plus, commercial LPG cylinders got pricier since May 1, which hits businesses like hotels hardest.
With global oil prices rising and the rupee slipping, OMCs might tweak rates soon, but for now, your usual fill-up costs the same as yesterday.