Fuel prices unchanged across India despite West Asia tensions India May 09, 2026

Fuel prices didn't budge on Saturday, May 9, 2026 across India, despite all the drama in global crude oil markets thanks to tensions in West Asia.

OMCs, or oil marketing companies, still check and update rates every morning at 6am

For now, petrol sits at ₹94.72 per liter in Delhi, ₹104.21 per liter in Mumbai, and ₹107.46 per liter in Hyderabad; diesel ranges from ₹82.45 per liter in Chandigarh to ₹95.70 per liter in Hyderabad.