Fuel prices unchanged Monday after nearly ₹7.50 rise since mid-May India Jun 22, 2026

No change in fuel prices this Monday, June 22.

After a big hike last month (over ₹2.50 per liter on May 25), petrol and diesel rates have shot up by nearly ₹7.50 per liter since mid-May.

Right now, prices are at their highest since May 2022, mostly because global oil supply is shaky due to conflict in West Asia and strong demand worldwide.