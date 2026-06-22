Fuel prices unchanged Monday after nearly ₹7.50 rise since mid-May
No change in fuel prices this Monday, June 22.
After a big hike last month (over ₹2.50 per liter on May 25), petrol and diesel rates have shot up by nearly ₹7.50 per liter since mid-May.
Right now, prices are at their highest since May 2022, mostly because global oil supply is shaky due to conflict in West Asia and strong demand worldwide.
Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata fuel rates
If you're driving in Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter today.
Mumbai's even pricier: ₹111.21 per liter for petrol and ₹97.83 per liter for diesel.
Chennai's rates are ₹107.87 per liter (petrol) and ₹99.65 per liter (diesel), while Kolkata's petrol is ₹113.51 per liter and diesel is ₹99.82 per liter.
Bengaluru petrol ₹110.89 Hyderabad petrol ₹115.69
Bengaluru saw petrol at ₹110.89 per liter; Hyderabad hit a steep ₹115.69 per liter for petrol, diesel isn't far behind in both cities either (Bengaluru ₹98.80 per liter and Hyderabad ₹103.82 per liter).
Other places like Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Patna are also dealing with high prices thanks to nationwide hikes, making things tough especially since India relies so much on Gulf countries for its fuel imports.