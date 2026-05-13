Fuel steady across India, LPG hiked and gold duties raised
Gasoline and diesel prices barely moved across India today, so your fuel bill probably won't surprise you.
But there's a heads-up from Hardeep Singh Puri: oil companies are facing losses, so price hikes could be coming soon.
Meanwhile, commercial LPG (cooking gas) got a big price bump on May 13, 2026, and the government just raised import taxes on gold and other precious metals to curb precious metal imports and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
Delhi commercial LPG up nearly ₹1,000
Diesel saw tiny shifts, up by ₹0.33 in Jaipur (now ₹90.21/liter), down by ₹0.40 in Noida (₹87.89/liter).
Gasoline stayed stable in Delhi (₹94.77/liter) and Mumbai (₹103.54/liter).
Commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi jumped by nearly ₹1,000 to ₹3,071.50 each!
Gold prices also nudged up slightly (+₹1, +₹8, +₹10, and +₹100), with new import duties aimed at curbing precious metal imports and easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.