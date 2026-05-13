Fuel steady across India, LPG hiked and gold duties raised India May 13, 2026

Gasoline and diesel prices barely moved across India today, so your fuel bill probably won't surprise you.

But there's a heads-up from Hardeep Singh Puri: oil companies are facing losses, so price hikes could be coming soon.

Meanwhile, commercial LPG (cooking gas) got a big price bump on May 13, 2026, and the government just raised import taxes on gold and other precious metals to curb precious metal imports and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.