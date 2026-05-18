Fuel unchanged in India after ₹3 jump, crude $110
Fuel prices stayed the same on Monday, following a ₹3 per liter jump last week.
The hike came as global crude oil crossed $110 a barrel, thanks to tensions in the Middle East and between the US and Iran.
Since India imports most of its oil, these price spikes hit both wallets and foreign exchange reserves.
Hyderabad highest petrol at ₹110.89
Here's how much you'll pay: In Delhi, petrol is ₹97.7 per liter; Mumbai's at ₹106.68; Chennai sits at ₹103.67; Kolkata tops out at ₹108.74 per liter for petrol and ₹95.13 per liter for diesel.
Hyderabad has the highest petrol price (₹110.89), while Chandigarh offers some relief at just ₹97.27, mostly because fuel taxes vary by state since it's not under GST yet.
Oil companies warn of possible hikes
Oil companies say more price hikes could be coming but are waiting for government approval before making any moves, so keep an eye on those pumps!