Fuel unchanged in India after ₹3 jump, crude $110

Hyderabad highest petrol at ₹110.89

Here's how much you'll pay: In Delhi, petrol is ₹97.7 per liter; Mumbai's at ₹106.68; Chennai sits at ₹103.67; Kolkata tops out at ₹108.74 per liter for petrol and ₹95.13 per liter for diesel.

Hyderabad has the highest petrol price (₹110.89), while Chandigarh offers some relief at just ₹97.27, mostly because fuel taxes vary by state since it's not under GST yet.