Fugitive Nirav Modi seeks to reopen extradition case in UK
India
Nirav Modi, the businessman accused of a $2 billion bank fraud in India, is pushing to reopen his extradition case in the UK
Appeared via videolink from prison on March 17, he is seeking to reopen his extradition appeal, arguing that new evidence, including a recent extradition judgment in another case, shows he faces a real risk of torture if interrogated by Indian agencies.
Legal battle continues for Modi
Modi's lawyers argue that promises from Indian officials can't guarantee his safety, especially with multiple agencies like the CBI and ED involved.
If the UK court rejects his request, Modi will be sent back to Mumbai for trial on charges including fraud and money laundering, a case that's drawn major attention because of its scale and high-profile twists.